Streaming Service Quibi Considering Possible Sale Among Other ‘Strategic Options’

Read it at Wall Street Journal
Quibi, the streaming service for “quick bites,” is exploring options to stay afloat, including a possible sale. The short-form video platform is not expected to meet its paid subscriber g, according to a source familiar with the company. Founded by ex-Disney executive Jeffrey Katzenberg and onetime California gubernatorial candidate Meg Whitman, Quibi is also considering raising more money or going public through a merger. The company declined to comment on whether it is pursuing a strategic review.