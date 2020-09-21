CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Streaming Service Quibi Considering Possible Sale Among Other ‘Strategic Options’

    WHAT’S QUIBI AGAIN

    Patricia Kelly Yeo

    Breaking News/Cheat Sheet Intern

    Daniel Boczarski/Getty

    Quibi, the streaming service for “quick bites,” is exploring options to stay afloat, including a possible sale. The short-form video platform is not expected to meet its paid subscriber g, according to a source familiar with the company. Founded by ex-Disney executive Jeffrey Katzenberg and onetime California gubernatorial candidate Meg Whitman, Quibi is also considering raising more money or going public through a merger. The company declined to comment on whether it is pursuing a strategic review.

    Read it at Wall Street Journal