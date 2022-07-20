CHEAT SHEET
Rachel Robinson, Wife of Baseball Pioneer Jackie Robinson, Turns 100
The widow of baseball pioneer Jackie Robinson has celebrated her 100th birthday. Rachel Robinson, who along with her husband was a civil rights leader and former professor, was honored at Tuesday night’s MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium with Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts prompting the crowd to shout a special “happy birthday.” The former nurse, who also founded the Jackie Robinson Foundation, was born in California in 1922. She was married to Jackie from 1946 until his death in 1972. In 2007, Rachel was awarded the MLB commissioner’s Historic Achievement Award, credited as the first woman and the first non-player to receive the honor.