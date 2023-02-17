‘Random’ Food Court Brawl Led to Shooting at El Paso Mall
FOOD FIGHT
A random brawl between two groups of people at a mall food court led to a deadly shooting that killed one person and injured three others in El Paso on Wednesday night. In an update on Thursday, interim police chief Peter Pacillas emphasized the shooting as a “random incident” encountered between the groups—all men—that escalated into a shooting. When a confrontation began in the food court, a physical altercation took place, Pacillas said, claiming it was not gang related. During the fight, a person from “Group B” produced a handgun and fired shots. As a result, one member from “Group A” was killed at the scene. Two persons in “Group B” were also wounded but it remained unclear how. Pacillas said at least 3 people were legally armed with handguns. The two are listed in stable condition. Cops would not release information on the victims, except for the fact they range in age from late teens to early 20s. No charges have yet been filed.