Ravens Wide Receiver Faces Domestic Assault Probe
CATCHING HEAT
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers is under investigation by police over an alleged domestic assault incident that took place last month, the Baltimore Banner reported. Although details about the incident were not immediately available because of county privacy laws, it allegedly took place in Owings Mills, Maryland, a suburb of Baltimore, on Jan. 21, less than a week before Flowers played for the Ravens in the AFC Championship. The investigation includes a police department from Acton, Massachusetts, who acknowledged the Baltimore County incident, though it was not immediately clear why the Massachusetts force is involved. Flowers, a standout rookie who set records, was the Ravens’ first round draft pick in 2023 who helped lead the team into the playoffs this year. He has not been charged with a crime in relation to the police probe, and it was not clear whether he had hired an attorney. His agent and representatives for the Ravens did not respond to the Banner’s requests for comment.