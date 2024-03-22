‘Real Housewives’ Star Karen Huger Charged With DUI Over Maserati Crash
CRYING IN THE CAR
The Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger was cited on Tuesday in Maryland after she crashed her Maserati while allegedly driving under the influence. Huger told TMZ that the accident had been the result of an emotional night. “Last night I met a girlfriend for dinner, we talked and brought up some very emotionally sensitive topics,” she said. She’d felt a “tsunami” of grief as Mother’s Day approached, she said, and she’d been thinking about her mother who died in 2017. “I was crying on my way home and saw a car heading right for me,” she said, adding that she then swerved to avoid a collision. She crossed the median, and struck two street signs, according to officers from the Montgomery County Police. Huger was uninjured, but cited for a DUI, a lesser infraction called “driving while impaired,” and several other violations. She said one of the violations was unrelated to the incident. In her statement, Huger stressed the importance of evaluating your emotional state before getting behind the wheel, and, of course, wearing a seatbelt. “My Mother may be my Guardian Angel but the seatbelt saved my life," Huger said.