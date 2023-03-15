Reality Star Todd Chrisley’s Son Arrested Over Alleged Assault: Report
CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST?
The son of one of the embattled former stars of reality show Chrisley Knows Best has been arrested for aggravated assault in Tennessee, according to reports. Kyle Chrisley, Todd Chrisley’s son, was arrested Tuesday by the Smyrna, Tennessee Police Department, Entertainment Tonight confirmed. The news was first revealed by TMZ. Todd was released from Rutherford County Jail after posting a $3,000 bond, the outlets reported. The details surrounding the arrest were not immediately clear, however he is due in court March 30. Reps for Todd, along with wife, Ashleigh Chrisley, did not respond to Page Six’s requests for comment. The run in with the law comes just months after Todd Chrisley began serving a 12-year sentence for tax evasion and fraud charges. Julie Chrisley, Todd’s wife, is serving 7 years.