Record Number of 9/11 Firefighters’ Kids Joining FDNY
Read it at The New York Times
On Tuesday, the highest number of direct descendants of New York City first responders who died in the line of duty during the 9/11 terrorist attacks or after it from related diseases, will follow in their fathers’ footsteps. The New York Times reports that of the 301 new trainees with the New York City Fire Department graduating Tuesday, 21 are children of men whose deaths stem from the attacks. Among the new probationary firefighters are 12 sons and one daughter of men who died at ground zero and six sons of both firefighters and police officers who died of diseases tied to the terror attacks. The Times interviewed many of the new first responders, who all say they joined the force to pay respect to their fallen fathers.