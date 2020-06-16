CHEAT SHEET
California Gym Junkies Exercise in Plastic Workout Pods
A California gym has found an innovative solution to comfortably working out in the coronavirus era. After Inspire South Bay Fitness owner Peet Sapsin found clients struggled to work out with masks on, he built plastic workout pods so they could safely exercise and still breathe well. The pods, made out of plastic shower curtains and PVC pipes, are enclosed on three sides and open in the back and top. When clients arrive for workout classes at the Redondo Beach gym, the equipment needed for the class is already in the pod for minimal exposure. Some have raised concerns about the safety of the pods because they are open on two sides.