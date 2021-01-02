CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Relatives of SoCal Hospital Workers Given COVID-19 Vaccine
HOLD THE LINE
Read it at Orange County Register
A hospital in Southern California allegedly let employees’ relatives get the coronavirus vaccine before frontline workers. Southern California Hospital said that they found themselves with extra doses of the vaccine and, rather than let them expire, they reached out to first responders and other frontline workers. But one staff member’s relative told the Orange County Register that employees were also told they could invite four family members to get a vaccine. Another California woman, who works at Disney, claims she was able to get the vaccine last month at Redlands Community Hospital through her husband’s aunt, despite not being in a health-care role.