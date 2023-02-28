CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Missing Father’s Remains Finally Found—Inside a Shark
TRAGIC
Read it at Fox News
The remains of a missing man were found in the stomach of a 5-foot shark early Sunday morning, according to authorities. Fishermen off the southern coast of Argentina were cleaning out a school of sharks they had scored when they found human remains that were later identified to be those of Diego Barría, authorities said. The 32-year-old father had been missing since Feb. 18, when he was last seen riding his all-terrain vehicle near the coast in the Chubut province. Two days later, authorities found the damaged vehicle but no signs of Barría. Authorities say it is unclear exactly how Barría wound up being eaten by a shark, though he may have been somehow dragged into the water as a result of an accident while on the ATV.