Rep. Craig Says She’s ‘Recovering’ After Elevator Attack
CLOSE CALL
Rep. Angie Craig (D-MN) says she was “very, very lucky” to escape serious injury after being punched by a man who followed her into the elevator of her D.C. apartment building Thursday. In a statement released late Friday, Craig expressed gratitude to law enforcement while also quipping that her “morning coffee really saved the day … but not exactly how I expected it to.” Police said Craig told them she thwarted the attack by throwing scalding hot coffee on her alleged assailant, identified by authorities as 26-year-old Kendrick Hamlin. Craig’s chief of staff said she suffered bruising but was otherwise okay. “I feel very fortunate to have escaped following the attack and be home in Minnesota today recovering,” Craig said Friday, thanking colleagues, friends, and constituents for their “overwhelming” support. Hamlin, charged with simple assault, did not appear to have a political motivation, according to Craig’s office.