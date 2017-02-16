Report: Reince Trying to Get WH Back on Its Feet

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus is reportedly wrestling to restore order to the West Wing after a string of crises. According to Politico, Priebus talks on the phone for “hours” with congressional Republicans “who have been left confused and flat-footed by the administration’s stormy opening days.” He also helped secure the firing of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who was accused of lying to the vice president about his communications with the Russian ambassador, and is spearheading the search for Flynn’s successor. Priebus’s attempts to re-assert his power within the White House come as some in Trump’s orbit, notably the right-wing website Breitbart, are cheering for his ouster. Stephen K. Bannon, the former Breitbart chief who is now the White House chief strategist, has reportedly been attempting in recent days to downplay rumors that Priebus is on the way out and that there is animosity between the two of them.
