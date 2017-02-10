Report: U.S. Officials Back Up Some Parts of Trump Dossier

U.S. officials have confirmed some details contained in a largely unverified dossier about President Donald Trump, according to CNN. The network reported on Friday that while the verifications were not related to the more salacious allegations, officials were able to corroborate some of the communications detailed in the dossier, many of which took place between Russian government officials and Russian civilians. CNN was unable to confirm “whether any content relates to then-candidate Trump.” Sean Spicer, the White House press secretary, told CNN in response: “We continue to be disgusted by CNN’s fake news reporting.” BuzzFeed published the full, unsubstantiated dossier last month. The decision was met with fierce criticism from journalists and media scholars, as well as from Trump himself, who called BuzzFeed a “flaming pile of garbage.”
