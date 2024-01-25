RNC Weighing Resolution to Declare Trump ‘Presumptive Nominee’: Report
JUMPING THE GUN
The Republican National Committee is circulating a draft resolution that would formally declare Donald Trump its presumptive nominee for the 2024 presidential election, according to The Dispatch. The outlet, which obtained a copy of the draft resolution on Thursday, reported that it was put forward by David Bossie, a RNC committeeman and former Trump adviser. It states in part that “all evidence negates the possibility of a mathematical path forward to the 2024 Republican nomination by any candidate other than President Trump, our presumptive nominee,” according to NBC News, which obtained a copy following The Dispatch’s report. The resolution could be voted on as soon as next week, when the RNC is set to hold its winter meeting in Las Vegas. The RNC declined to comment to The Dispatch. Nikki Haley’s campaign shrugged off the matter, with a spokeswoman asking, “Who cares what the RNC says? We’ll let millions of Republican voters across the country decide who should be our party’s nominee, not a bunch of Washington insiders.”