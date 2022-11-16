Same-Sex Marriage Bill Clears Key Hurdle in Senate With Bipartisan Support
LOVE IS LOVE
The Senate on Wednesday advanced legislation that would enshrine federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages, clearing the way for the bill to become a law with bipartisan backing. A dozen Republicans joined Democrats in voting for the Respect for Marriage Act, resulting in a 62-37 tally that successfully cleared the 60-vote minimum to overcome a filibuster and send it to the floor. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called the legislation, which would codify marriage equality, a chance for the Senate to “live up to its highest ideals,” predicting that its passage would be “one of the true highlights of the year for this body.” Schumer noted that it would allow all couples, including his daughter and her wife, who are expecting a baby early next year, “to live without the fear that their rights could one day be stripped away.” The Respect for Marriage Act was passed by the House in July. The Senate delayed its own vote on the bill until after the midterm elections, with Schumer calling the matter “too important” to risk failure.