Richard Gere ‘Recovering’ From Vacation Bout of Pneumonia, Wife Says
ON THE MEND
Richard Gere is bouncing back from the pneumonia he caught while vacationing with his family in Mexico, his wife said on Instagram Sunday. Alejandra Silva, the 73-year-old actor’s wife of five years, said Gere was feeling “much better today,” and that the “worst has already [passed].” According to TMZ, which first reported the news, a cough Gere had contracted prior to the trip—a getaway with the couple’s two sons to celebrate Silva’s 40th birthday—worsened to the point that he was briefly hospitalized. He was prescribed antibiotics and released the following morning, sources told the outlet. Earlier this week, Silva took to Instagram to share that the entire family had been battling illness for “almost 3 weeks.” She and Gere tied the knot in 2018 after nearly four years of dating. The pair knew each other for a decade prior to beginning their relationship, according to People.