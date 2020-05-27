CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
Richard Grenell Will Join the Trump Campaign: Report
BERLIN TO TRUMP TOWER
Read it at Politico
Richard Grenell, the U.S. ambassador to Germany and the former acting director of national intelligence, will join President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, Politico reports. Sources cited by Politico said Grenell will resign his ambassadorship and assume a senior role handling strategy and fundraising. Grenell responded to Politico post-publication on Twitter: “Fake news. Do you even check before writing?” Trump’s campaign manager, Brad Parscale, denied the report on Twitter: “I like @RichardGrenell and we are friends but this story isn’t true.” Trump faces an uphill battle to re-election as his poll numbers slide and the new coronavirus keeps Americans inside and continues to batter the economy.