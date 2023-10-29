Rick Scott’s Primary Opponent Once Kicked Off Georgia Ballot

Read it at NBC News
Florida Sen. Rick Scott’s Republican primary challenger, Keith Gross, was once kicked off the ballot in Georgia after a judge examining allegations that he lied about his eligibility to run for a statehouse position said he was “troubled” by his testimony. “The preponderance of the credible evidence is that Respondent did not establish the two-year residency requirement of GA,” the judge wrote in 2008, according to NBC News. Gross is mounting a largely self-funded campaign against Scott and has said he will spent up to $30 million to try to oust him.