Ricky Martin’s Attorney Says Nephew Abuse Claims ‘Disgusting’ and ‘Untrue’
SAGA
An attorney for Ricky Martin has refuted claims the star was involved in a sexual relationship with his nephew, calling the allegations “disgusting” and “untrue.” In a statement to People magazine, Marty Singer said he expects the case to be dismissed “as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts.” The claims of incest and abuse are reportedly at the center of a complaint filed in Puerto Rico, which alleged that the singer was involved in a seven-month-relationship with the younger relative and had been seen near his house after a breakup. Of the accuser, Singer said: “Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges. Ricky Martin has, of course, never been—and would never be—involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew.”