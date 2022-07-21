CHEAT SHEET
Ricky Martin’s Nephew Withdraws Bombshell Sex Harassment Claim
Ricky Martin has been vindicated. The singer’s 21-year-old nephew had accused Martin of having a sexual relationship with him for seven months and subsequently harassing him, but sources told TMZ that the nephew has now withdrawn his claim. TMZ reports that a judge dismissed the temporary restraining order that was issued last week. Martin adamantly denied the allegations, and his legal team previously claimed that the nephew struggled with “deep mental health challenges.” According to Martin’s lawyers, the nephew independently decided to dismiss the case, which “was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them.”