Rifle-Toting Woman Sends Chicago’s Trump Tower Into Lockdown
After a tense standoff between SWAT teams and a rifle-wielding woman at Chicago's Trump International Hotel and Tower, police say that the incident has wrapped up with no injuries. Cops and SWAT officers swarmed the tower Wednesday after the armed woman entered the building at about 1 p.m. EST, sources told the Chicago Sun-Times. About three hours later, Chicago police said the incident was over, and one person had been taken to a local hospital for evaluation. Police described the event as a domestic-related, isolated incident that posed no threat to the public. The woman is believed to live in Trump Tower.