California Conservative Forks Out $82K for Ridiculous Recount in Landslide Local Election
MORE MONEY THAN CENTS
In her rural California county, Natalie Adona won big. Adona, who maintained that Joe Biden’s 2020 win was legitimate, won the race to become Nevada County’s clerk-recorder and registrar of voters with 68 percent of the vote, besting her runner-up by almost 15,000 votes. But Randy Economy, a conservative who led the doomed effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom last year, is apparently so passionate about the election in a county nine hours away from his own that he is funding a hand recount that will likely take 38 days and cost him upwards of $82,000. (Under California law, any voter can request a recount so long as they cover the cost.) Economy insisted to the Los Angeles Times that “something doesn’t smell right” about the race which could not, according to most noses, smell more normal. Two of Adona’s opponents in the usually banal contest for clerk-recorder heavily pushed Trump’s “Big Lie” of election fraud. According to local officials, the recount is a waste and serves only to divide the county.