Rihanna Set to Bless Us With Another Live Performance Next Month

Rihanna is set to perform her Black Panther: Wakanda Forever song “Lift Me Up” at the Oscars next month. On the heels of her Super Bowl half-time performance, the pop superstar is keeping her performing momentum up as the track competes for the Oscar for Best Original Song. The pregnant songstress hasn’t released a full album since 2016 but teased earlier this month she’s ready to get back in the studio and record. But regardless of how long fans have to wait, at least they’ll get to see her at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 12. Whether or not Ariana Debose will work Rihanna into a new campy rap, that remains to be seen.