The body of a missing West Virginia 15-year-old was found Thursday morning, and officials arrested her mother’s boyfriend for her murder. According to local news station WHSV, Riley Crossman was reported missing on May 8 after her mother learned she had not been at school. Her body was reportedly discovered eight days later on an “embankment off of a rural mountain road section” near the top of a mountain by West Virginia officials. While police have yet to definitively confirm the identity of the remains, Morgan County Sheriff K.C. Bohrer told reporters police were “very confident” the remains were Crossman’s. Morgan County officials also arrested 41-year-old Andy J. McCauley Jr. in connection with Crossman’s death on Thursday. Bohrer said McCauley was the boyfriend of Crossman’s mother and claimed had been a “suspect since day one.” McCauley will reportedly be charged with murder, though it is unclear which degree he will be charged with. Bohrer said police did not find any other reason to suspect additional people were involved in Crossman’s death.