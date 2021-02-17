Read it at Vice
The Department of Homeland Security used to employ the leader of the neo-Nazi terror group known as The Base, apparently as an intelligence analyst, it has confirmed to Vice. Rinaldo Nazzaro, who is believed to be in hiding in Russia, “worked at DHS from 2004 to 2006,” according to a spokesperson for the agency, which exists because of a bureaucratic counterterrorism overhaul in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks. Canada announced earlier this month that it was declaring The Base—which is also an English translation of “al Qaeda”—to be a terrorist organization. It was not Nazzaro’s only stint within the U.S. security apparatus. Vice reported that Nazzaro posted on Telegram a picture of himself beneath Baghdad’s Victory Arch.