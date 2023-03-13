Rishi Sunak Will Invite Biden to Northern Ireland to Mark Peace Deal Anniversary
‘VERY IMPORTANT’
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says he will invite President Joe Biden to come to Northern Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement—the peace deal that ended decades of violence. Biden has previously spoken about his belief in the importance of the deal and criticized the British government for endangering peace in the region through complications of Brexit. While traveling to the U.S. for talks with Biden and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on supplying Australia with nuclear-powered submarines, Sunak told reporters over the weekend that next month’s anniversary was a “very important milestone to commemorate and celebrate.” “I know reports have said that the president is keen to come to Ireland at some point, but I’ll be inviting him formally to come celebrate the Good Friday Anniversary in the first instance,” Sunak said Sunday. “Hopefully he will be able to make it.”