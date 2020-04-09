California Nursing Home Hit by Coronavirus Is Evacuated After Staff Plays Hooky

Read it at The Press-Enterprise
Nearly all the nursing assistants at a California nursing home didn’t show up for work this week—forcing the county to evacuate 83 residents on Wednesday. The Riverside Press-Enterprise reports that at least 50 staff members and patients at the Magnolia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center have tested positive for COVID-19. Still, county health officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser has harsh words for no-shows. “I am concerned this could rise to the level of abandonment, no matter how justified the reasoning might be, and the state licensing board will have to determine (that),” Kaiser said.