    California Nursing Home Hit by Coronavirus Is Evacuated After Staff Plays Hooky

    ‘ABANDONMENT’

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Jorge Cabrera/Reuters

    Nearly all the nursing assistants at a California nursing home didn’t show up for work this week—forcing the county to evacuate 83 residents on Wednesday. The Riverside Press-Enterprise reports that at least 50 staff members and patients at the Magnolia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center have tested positive for COVID-19. Still, county health officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser has harsh words for no-shows. “I am concerned this could rise to the level of abandonment, no matter how justified the reasoning might be, and the state licensing board will have to determine (that),” Kaiser said.

