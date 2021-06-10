Robert Durst Murder Trial Canceled for Day After He’s Taken to Hospital
‘CERTAINLY SUSPECT’
The murder trial of real-estate heir Robert Durst was put on hold for a day after he was taken to the jail hospital for an unspecified incident involving his health. The delay came over the objections of prosecutors who suggested that The Jinx subject could be malingering in hopes of derailing the proceedings. “I have no idea whether this is legitimate or not, but obviously, given his history, it is certainly suspect as to what his actual condition is,” prosecutor John Lewin told the judge, according to Law & Crime. “It’s very clear that the defense and the defendant want this trial to go away.” The judge said he had no choice but to follow the opinion of doctors who felt Durst could not be in court on Thursday. Durst—who is reportedly suffering from bladder cancer—is charged with killing his friend Susan Berman because he feared she could implicate him in the disappearance of his first wife.