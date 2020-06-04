Infamous Robert E. Lee Statue in Richmond Will Be Torn Down, Says Report
One of the nations’s most notorious monuments to the Confederacy—a statue of General Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia—is set to be pulled down in a remarkable victory for civil rights activists. The Associated Press reports that Gov. Ralph Northam will announce plans Thursday to remove the statue from its massive pedestal in Richmond’s Monument Avenue and put it into storage. The statue was covered in graffiti over the weekend by people protesting the death of George Floyd in police custody. Mayor Levar Stoney of Richmond said Wednesday that he would propose an ordinance to remove all four Confederate monuments that the city controls along Monument Avenue. “Richmond is no longer the capital of the Confederacy—it is filled with diversity and love for all—and we need to demonstrate that,” Stoney reportedly said in a statement. Gen. Lee was Confederacy’s commanding general in the Civil War.