Rockets Star Russell Westbrook Tests Positive for Coronavirus
‘MASK UP!’
Read it at Twitter
Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook has tested positive for coronavirus, he announced on Twitter Monday. “I tested positive prior to my teams departure to Orlando,” Westbrook wrote. “I’m currently feeling well, quarantined, and looking forward to rejoining my teammates when I am cleared.” Westbrook called for fans to “take this virus seriously” and wear masks. Westbrook’s teammates James Harden and Luc Mbah a Moute also did not travel to Orlando with the rest of their team. Coach Mike D’Antoni said Sunday that he hoped the players would be able to arrive in Florida within three or four days to join the rest of the team in the NBA’s Disney World bubble. The players will be required to quarantine for 48 hours upon their eventual arrival.