Rockets’ Sterling Brown Suffers Facial Lacerations in Sunday Attack

According to a team rep, Houston Rockets player Sterling Brown was attacked on Sunday night and suffered lacerations to his face. Luckily, the 26-year-old basketball player, who says he didn’t know his assailants, is predicted to make a full recovery. Rockets head coach Stephen Silas says that he’s spoken to Brown, who is “doing better” after the attack. Brown will be sitting out of Monday night’s game against the Miami Heat due to a pre-existing knee injury. This isn’t the first time the basketball player has been roughed up: In 2018, Brown was the victim of a police brutality incident in Milwaukee that led to him receiving an apology and a $750,000 settlement from the city.