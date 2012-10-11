Romney Seen as Stronger Leader

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The New York Times
President Obama really might want to be awake at his next debate. Following last week’s debate, a poll released Thursday of voters in Colorado, Virginia, and Wisconsin found that about two-thirds of the voters in each state say that Mitt Romney has strong leadership qualities–higher numbers than say the same about Obama. But Obama still has a slight overall lead in the key swing states of Virginia and Wisconsin, while he and Romney are tied in Colorado. Additionally, almost 60 percent of Virginia and Wisconsin voters say Obama is trustworthy and honest, compared with just 47 percent who think the same of Romney.