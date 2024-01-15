CHEAT SHEET
    Rosamund Pike Shares Update After Skiing Accident ‘Smashed’ Her Face

    ‘COMPLETELY MESSED UP’

    Matt Young

    Night Editor

    Rosamund Pike attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 7, 2024.

    Mike Blake/Reuters

    Rosamund Pike is mostly healed after a Christmas skiing injury left the 44-year-old’s face “completely messed up,” she told People Sunday. Pike donned a large black lace veil at the Golden Globe Awards last week to shield her face after the incident. “If I showed you pictures on my phone from January the first, you would say, ‘Ahh,’” Pike said, adding that her chin is “still a bit [messed up] underneath, but I’m not going to show you. It is not what you want to do, smash your face up two weeks before the Golden Globes.”

