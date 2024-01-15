Rosamund Pike Shares Update After Skiing Accident ‘Smashed’ Her Face

Read it at People
Rosamund Pike is mostly healed after a Christmas skiing injury left the 44-year-old’s face “completely messed up,” she told People Sunday. Pike donned a large black lace veil at the Golden Globe Awards last week to shield her face after the incident. “If I showed you pictures on my phone from January the first, you would say, ‘Ahh,’” Pike said, adding that her chin is “still a bit [messed up] underneath, but I’m not going to show you. It is not what you want to do, smash your face up two weeks before the Golden Globes.”