Young Girl Dies After Truck Loses Control at Raleigh Christmas Parade
Police have confirmed that a young girl has died after a tragic accident at the Raleigh Christmas Parade, in which a driver towing a float lost control of a truck. Raleigh Police Lt. Jason Borneo said in a statement Saturday afternoon that “despite life-saving efforts by medical personnel, the child died as a result of her injuries.” The parade was canceled after the accident. CBS 17 reports that the injured girl was performing in the parade and was initially hospitalized. Her age is unknown. Multiple witnesses told ABC 11 that they heard the driver screaming that he’d lost control of the vehicle and couldn’t stop; CBS 17 reports he’d indicated something was wrong with his brakes. TMZ reports the truck was following “a dance group full of young people” when it failed to slow down. That troupe appears to be CC & Co. Dance—which had 200 performers in the parade, some as young as 5 years old, according to CBS 17. TMZ reports that eventually, six men were able to get in front of the truck and push it to a halt.