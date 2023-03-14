U.S. Olympic Runner Kara Goucher: Coach Alberto Salazar Sexually Abused Me

Read it at Sports Illustrated
Former U.S. Olympic runner Kara Goucher has revealed she is the athlete behind sexual abuse allegations that got coach Alberto Salazar banned from the sport for life. In a new book, Goucher alleges that Salazar molested her during sports massages, made crude comments about her breasts and other body parts, and had her sit topless in a post-workout recovery unit while he watched her. Goucher had previously aired accusations about doping and other incidents with Salazar while they were part of Nike’s secretive running team, The Oregon Project, Sports Illustrated reported.