Buccaneers’ Gage Hospitalized With Concussion After Playoff Hit
SCARY
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage was rushed to a hospital Monday night after suffering a concussion during his team’s losing playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys, his coach said. Gage went down in the fourth quarter after being hit in his neck and jaw area. He then appeared unable to get up, with medical staff quickly coming to his aid. “They took him to the hospital right now, he has a concussion,” Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said after the game. “They’ll also test him for potential neck injuries.” Bowles said Gage’s “fingers were moving when he was down there” when asked if the player could move his extremities. The distressing scene comes just two weeks after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed with a cardiac arrest after making a tackle in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.