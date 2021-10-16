CHEAT SHEET
Russia Hits Record 1,000 Daily COVID Deaths
Russia hit 1,000 COVID deaths on Saturday, setting a record for the most deaths in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the BBC. The Kremlin has rejected the idea of a nationwide lockdown, even though less than one-third of its population has gotten fully vaccinated. Russia says its death tolls stands at about 222,000 but it may be as much as double that. A recent survey found about half of Russians don’t want a domestically manufactured vaccine, which is the only one available.