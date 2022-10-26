Russia Says Any Talks on a Brittney Griner Swap Must Be ‘Conducted in Silence’

CHEAT SHEET
    Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling

    Breaking News Intern

    Getty

    The Kremlin signaled on Wednesday that it may still be open to talks on a possible swap involving WNBA champion Brittney Griner but warned that any such negotiations must remain confidential. On Tuesday, Griner’s appeal of her nine-year sentence was rejected, threatening her placement in a Russian penal colony. Asked on Wednesday if Griner could still be released as part of a prisoners swap, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “We always say that any contacts about possible exchanges can only be conducted in silence under a tight lid on any information.” The two-time Olympic gold medalist was arrested in February at a Moscow airport and convicted on Aug. 4 for possession of vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage. Griner, who was allegedly prescribed the products to deal with chronic pain, said on Tuesday that it was a mistake made in haste and that “she did not intend to do this.” “We are in constant contact with Russian authorities to get Brittney and others out,” Biden said at a press conference on Tuesday. “So far, we have not been meeting with much positive response, but we’re not stopping.”

