Russia Says Any Talks on a Brittney Griner Swap Must Be ‘Conducted in Silence’
‘WE’RE NOT STOPPING’
The Kremlin signaled on Wednesday that it may still be open to talks on a possible swap involving WNBA champion Brittney Griner but warned that any such negotiations must remain confidential. On Tuesday, Griner’s appeal of her nine-year sentence was rejected, threatening her placement in a Russian penal colony. Asked on Wednesday if Griner could still be released as part of a prisoners swap, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “We always say that any contacts about possible exchanges can only be conducted in silence under a tight lid on any information.” The two-time Olympic gold medalist was arrested in February at a Moscow airport and convicted on Aug. 4 for possession of vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage. Griner, who was allegedly prescribed the products to deal with chronic pain, said on Tuesday that it was a mistake made in haste and that “she did not intend to do this.” “We are in constant contact with Russian authorities to get Brittney and others out,” Biden said at a press conference on Tuesday. “So far, we have not been meeting with much positive response, but we’re not stopping.”