Russia to Mull Revoking Ratification of Nuclear Test Ban Treaty
ALARMING
Russia’s top lawmaker said Friday that the country would consider revoking ratification of the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty, a move that could clear the way for Moscow to resume testing nuclear weapons. “The situation in the world has changed,” Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of the Russian parliament’s lower house, wrote in a Telegram message. “Washington and Brussels have launched a war against our country. Today’s challenges require new solutions.” He added that revoking ratification of the treaty—which prohibits all nuclear explosions—would be discussed at the next meeting of the State Duma Council. On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin used a speech to float the possibility of mirroring the U.S. in signing, but not ratifying, the treaty. Putin also claimed that Russia had successfully tested the Burevestnik missile—a nuclear-powered cruise missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead.