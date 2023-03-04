Russian Defense Minister Visits Troops Outside of Bakhmut, Ukraine While Evacuation Efforts Double

Read it at NBC News
As Russian forces close in on Bakhmut, Ukraine—an Eastern city that has been a stronghold for the country since Russia’s invasion—officials are scrambling to evacuate children and the elderly throughout the city. Ukrainian police forces are visiting the homes of the few left caring for children, hoping to convince the caregivers to let them be evacuated, The Guardian reported. This effort comes as Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visited a command post just outside Bakhmut, speaking to troops and handing out several awards. Russian forces appear to be encircling Bakhmut and have “pounded the last routes out of the city,” NBC News reports. If successful, this will mark the first major capture for Russian forces in the last year, according to NBC.