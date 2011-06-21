Russian Plane Crash Kills 44

CHEAT SHEET
A Russian passenger plane crashed Monday night, killing 44 people and injuring eight after it attempted to land in heavy fog. The plane hit a power line and crashed into a road about 700 meters short of the runway of Besovets airport near Petrozavodsk, in Russia’s northwest. The plane also hit a car on the road before breaking into pieces. The plane was made by Tupolev, the same company that made the plane that killed the Polish president in a crash in 2010. Russian President Dmitry Medvedev criticized Russian planes for their poor safety records in April.