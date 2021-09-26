CHEAT SHEET
Russian President Vladimir Putin Bolsters Macho Image With Fishing Snapshots
The Kremlin released 20 shots of a rugged looking Vladimir Putin on a hunting and fishing trip to Siberia on Sunday with a note to say the 68-year-old was “feeling healthy.” The Russian president had self-isolated after dozens of members of his inner circle tested positive for COVID-19, which prompted him to cancel a security meeting in Tajikistan. The shots seem to be taken before Putin’s quarantine and it is unclear what message the Kremlin hoped to send by releasing them after he said he was self-isolating. Among them are the president catching a fish, carrying a rifle, and piloting a fighter jet. Putin has been vaccinated with two shots of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine.