Russian Rockets Damage Another Hospital After Baby Killed on Maternity Warned
Russian airstrikes damaged a hospital in Ukraine, an official said, just days after a separate missile attack on a maternity hospital killed a newborn baby. “Fortunately, people were not injured,” Oleksandr Starukh, the governor of the Zaporizhzhia region, said of the latest attack on Telegram. “The same cannot be said about the building. Dozens of broken windows.” The strike, which Starukh described as hitting “near” the hospital, comes after a two-day old baby was killed on a maternity ward in a missile attack in the southeatern city of Vilniansk. “Horrible pain,” Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, tweeted after the Wednesday strike. “We will never forget and never forgive.”