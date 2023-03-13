CHEAT SHEET
Ruth E. Carter Is the First Black Woman to Win Multiple Oscars
Costume designer Ruth E. Carter has made history once again after winning her second Oscar for Best Costume Design Sunday night. As she accepted her prize, the Academy revealed that with her second win, she is now the first Black woman to win multiple Oscars in any category. Carter won her first Oscar, of the same category, in 2019, becoming at the time the first Black woman to win an Oscar for Best Costume Design for her work on the first Black Panther film. After her second, history-making win, she told the press how she “pulled myself up from my boot straps” as a child to become the star she is today. “I studied. I scraped. I dealt with adversity in the industry that sometimes didn’t look like me,” Carter said.