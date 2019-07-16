CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    GOT HIM

    Police Arrest Suspect in Murder of African-American Museum Founder

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

    Baton Rouge police have arrested a suspect in the death of Sadie Roberts-Joseph, a city activist and the founder of an African-American history museum. In a Tuesday press conference, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul announced the arrest of Ron Bell after Roberts-Joseph was found dead in a trunk of a car on July 12. According to WAFB, officials said they do not believe the homicide was a hate crime. CBS News reported that Bell was a tenant in one of Roberts-Joseph’s properties and was behind on his rent.

    Autopsy results concluded Roberts-Joseph died of “traumatic asphyxia, including suffocation” after she was found in a car over three miles away from her home. “When our investigation involves an innocent victim, such as Ms. Sadie Joseph, it is particularly tragic,” the coroner’s office said Monday. “Our condolences are extended to Ms. Joseph’s family and friends.”

    Read it at WAFB