Sakara’s Signature Nutrition Program and Plant-Powered Treats Are on Rare Sale
“FOOD AS MEDICINE”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
While I’m not entirely plant-based, gluten-free, or even very healthy by most measures, whenever I need a reset (whether or not my jeans are snug), I always turn to Sakara’s wholesome, plant-powered Signature Nutrition Program meals. The ready-to-eat meals are inflammation-fighting, detoxifying, energizing, and seriously delicious—I have genuinely never had a meal of theirs that I didn’t enjoy. And, yes, they actually do fill me up—unlike many other “clean” nutrition programs on the market that I’ve tried. The brand’s wedding reset program genuinely made me feel like a new woman (read my review here), while its other products, like the Metabolism Boosting Powder, Beauty and Detox Water elixirs, and probiotic supplements, have been my go-to choices in wellness splurges since I first got to try the brand’s offerings in 2019.
Sakara Black Friday Sale
25% Off With the Code BLACKFRIDAY2023
Aside from earning my seal of approval (a thousand times over), Sakara also has a roster of other editor and celebrity endorsements—supermodel Lily Aldridge, Gwyneth Paltrow, Tinx, and Hilary Duff have all reportedly waxed poetic about its wellness-focused nutrition programs. Unfortunately, Sakara’s products are pretty expensive (though undeniably worth every penny if you can swing it, in my opinion!) for an editor’s salary, which means I usually reserve Sakara orders for special occasions or when I need to clean up my act (AKA now and probably again, after Thanksgiving). If you’re in the same boat or have never tried Sakara, now’s the time to find out what the hype is about because its Black Friday sale dropped early. For a limited time, score 25 percent off sitewide, including its Signature Nutrition Program (its meal delivery service) when you pre-order your meals for the rest of the year, the chocolate-y Metabolism Boosting Powder and protein bars, their supplements, and more. Get ready to feel the best you’ve felt in ages.