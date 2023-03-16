Sam Bankman-Fried Received $2.2B From FTX, New Managers Say
MEGABUCKS
Sam Bankman-Fried was transferred $2.2 billion in “payments and loans” made through entities related to FTX, according to the new managers of his failed crypto firm. Five other members of Bankman-Fried’s inner circle also received payments to their personal accounts—primarily coming from FTX’s sister hedge fund, Alameda Research—with the funds totaling $3.2 billion. The payments were disclosed Wednesday night in bankruptcy court filings. According to FTX’s management, the $3.2 billion figure excluded $240 million for “luxury property in the Bahamas,” or “political and charitable donations.” Bankman-Fried is facing a slew of federal charges relating to the collapse of FTX on allegations of fraud and raiding the company’s finances for personal use.