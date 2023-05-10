CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Finland’s Millennial Prime Minister Is Getting a Divorce
SCANDINAVIAN SPLIT
Read it at The Guardian
It’s been a rough few weeks for Finland’s outgoing prime minister, Sanna Marin. Just a month after her Social Democratic Party lost Finland’s parliamentary election, Marin, who at 37 years old has become a millennial icon among world leaders, has filed for divorce from her husband, The Guardian reported. Marin and her husband, Markus Raikkonen, announced their breakup over Instagram: “We are grateful for the 19 years together and our beloved daughter. We will remain best friends.” The pair married in 2020, a year after Marin took office in 2019, becoming the youngest prime minister in the world.