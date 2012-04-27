Sarah Palin Endorses Richard Mourdock

Read it at Sarah Palin's Facebook
Sarah Palin threw her support behind U.S. Senate candidate Richard Mourdock via Facebook on Friday. The Tea Party-backed Indiana state treasurer is challenging incumbent Republican Richard Lugar for his seat. Palin called her endorsement "commonsense" and wrote, "Indiana deserves a conservative in the Senate who will fight for the Hoosier State, uphold our Constitution, and not just go along to get along with the vested interests of the permanent political class in D.C."