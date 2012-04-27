CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Sarah Palin Endorses Richard Mourdock

    Indiana Race

    Roberto Gonzalez / Getty Images

    Sarah Palin threw her support behind U.S. Senate candidate Richard Mourdock via Facebook on Friday. The Tea Party-backed Indiana state treasurer is challenging incumbent Republican Richard Lugar for his seat. Palin called her endorsement "commonsense" and wrote, "Indiana deserves a conservative in the Senate who will fight for the Hoosier State, uphold our Constitution, and not just go along to get along with the vested interests of the permanent political class in D.C."

    Read it at Sarah Palin's Facebook