Read it at Deadline
Ego Nwodim is about to get a lot more screen time on Saturday Night Live as it embarks on its 46th season this fall. Deadline reports that the UCB alum, Nwodim, has been promoted to its main cast after two years as a featured player. The sketch show is reportedly mulling a return to Studio 8H ahead of the November election after launching its “At Home” editions during the early months of the pandemic. Details remain scarce, but according to Deadline more information is expected soon.