CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    ‘Saturday Night Live’ Has Reportedly Promoted Ego Nwodim to Its Main Cast

    LIVE FROM NEW YORK

    Laura Bradley

    Entertainment Reporter

    David Livingston/Getty

    Ego Nwodim is about to get a lot more screen time on Saturday Night Live as it embarks on its 46th season this fall. Deadline reports that the UCB alum, Nwodim, has been promoted to its main cast after two years as a featured player. The sketch show is reportedly mulling a return to Studio 8H ahead of the November election after launching its “At Home” editions during the early months of the pandemic. Details remain scarce, but according to Deadline more information is expected soon.

    Read it at Deadline